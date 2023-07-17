7+ functional literacy rate 62.92%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

7+ functional literacy rate 62.92%

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:49 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The functional literacy rate among Bangladeshi citizens aged seven years and above is 62.92%, according to a new survey carried out by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The rate is 63.97% among males and 61.66% among females.

In this survey titled "Functional Literacy Assessment Survey 2023," individuals who can read, comprehend, explain orally and in writing, communicate effectively, and perform calculations are considered to have functional literacy.

BBS Joint Director Mostafa Ashrafuzzaman presented the findings of the survey conducted on 81,920 households in 64 districts of the country at a function at the BBS headquarters.

In 2023, the functional literacy rate among individuals aged 11-45 stood at 73.69%, compared to 53.70% in the 2011 survey.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present at the function as the chief guest.

In the 2023 survey, individuals aged seven and above were included for the first time in the functional survey. Previously, pilot surveys were conducted in 2011 and 2008, but only those aged 11 to 45 were included.

According to the BBS, literacy rate refers to whether an individual can write and read letters. Based on this criterion, the literacy rate is determined. The BBS conducts such surveys by collecting information from any responsible member of a family, but there is no system in place for checking literacy standards. The current literacy rate in the country is 73.8%, as per the 2022 survey.

On the other hand, according to the Non-Formal Education Act 2014, the functional literacy rate is determined by assessing the ability to write, read, understand, and interpret. In this case, individuals are required to take a 100-mark exam, and if they score 50% or above, they are considered to have functional literacy.

According to the new survey, 43.62% of the citizens aged seven or above have advanced literacy – 19.30% have primary level literacy, 11.03% have partial literacy, and 26.05% are classified as illiterate.

It also says that, upon reviewing the results of the survey, it is evident that the functional literacy rate among both children and adults has increased significantly.

The functional literacy rate among children aged 7-14 years is 72.97%, while among individuals aged 15 years and above, it is 60.77%.

Top News

literacy / functional literacy / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) / BBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

20m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World
Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June