7+ functional literacy rate 62.92%

The functional literacy rate among Bangladeshi citizens aged seven years and above is 62.92%, according to a new survey carried out by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The rate is 63.97% among males and 61.66% among females.

In this survey titled "Functional Literacy Assessment Survey 2023," individuals who can read, comprehend, explain orally and in writing, communicate effectively, and perform calculations are considered to have functional literacy.

BBS Joint Director Mostafa Ashrafuzzaman presented the findings of the survey conducted on 81,920 households in 64 districts of the country at a function at the BBS headquarters.

In 2023, the functional literacy rate among individuals aged 11-45 stood at 73.69%, compared to 53.70% in the 2011 survey.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present at the function as the chief guest.

In the 2023 survey, individuals aged seven and above were included for the first time in the functional survey. Previously, pilot surveys were conducted in 2011 and 2008, but only those aged 11 to 45 were included.

According to the BBS, literacy rate refers to whether an individual can write and read letters. Based on this criterion, the literacy rate is determined. The BBS conducts such surveys by collecting information from any responsible member of a family, but there is no system in place for checking literacy standards. The current literacy rate in the country is 73.8%, as per the 2022 survey.

On the other hand, according to the Non-Formal Education Act 2014, the functional literacy rate is determined by assessing the ability to write, read, understand, and interpret. In this case, individuals are required to take a 100-mark exam, and if they score 50% or above, they are considered to have functional literacy.

According to the new survey, 43.62% of the citizens aged seven or above have advanced literacy – 19.30% have primary level literacy, 11.03% have partial literacy, and 26.05% are classified as illiterate.

It also says that, upon reviewing the results of the survey, it is evident that the functional literacy rate among both children and adults has increased significantly.

The functional literacy rate among children aged 7-14 years is 72.97%, while among individuals aged 15 years and above, it is 60.77%.