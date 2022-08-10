Bangladesh’s first private astro observatory launched in Gazipur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first ever full size private astro observatory has been established in Sreepur of Gazipur.

It has created a new history in the astronomy practice of the country, reads a press release.

Freedom fighter and businessman Shahjahan Mridha Benu funded the observatory with his own expense and established it in his own residential land. 

The work of this non-profitable observatory has already been completed with the design and the technology provided by Benu. 

He said, those interested in astronomical research will have the opportunity to conduct research here in a few days. 

It will become a space research center with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad and a new field of research is being introduced through this, he added.

Benu set up the country's first observatory on the roof of the National Museum of Science and Technology in the capital. 

Dipen Bhattacharya, professor of Physics and Astronomy at Moreno Valley College in the United States, Maksuda Afrus Khuki and other Bangladeshi Astro scientists are also affiliated with this observatory.

Dipen said Benu is one of the people who started the practice of astronomy in the country with the science lovers. 

"He led the research, observation, and celebration of all astronomical events in the post-independence era of Bangladesh,'' he added.

Benu hoped that students from public and private universities and colleges will be able to conduct regular space observation and research with NASA, CNSA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency through the Astro observatory. 

Benu's residence stands on about 80 bighas of land adjacent to Bagher Bazar in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur. 

The night sky is being observed at the institution with the help of a 14-inch meade-Cassegrain telescope in the initial stage of this observatory, Benu said. 

More sophisticated 100-inch diameter refractor telescope will be attached in future. There are also plans to install a radio telescope at the observatory, he added

Benu is also president of the Astro division of Anushandhitshu Chokro and Bangladesh Astro Foundation. These organisations will manage the astro observatory.

