Bangladesh's expanding economy needs Algerian support to meet energy needs: Momen

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's expanding economy needs support from Algeria to meet the country's energy needs, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told Algerian Finance Minister Laaziz Faid during the Brics Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday.

The foreign minister made the remarks as Algerian Finance Minister Laaziz Faid, who is also the head of the Algerian delegation to Brics Outreach Forum, paid a courtesy call to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in his place of residence in Johannesburg on Wednesday (23 August), said a press release issued Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While reflecting on the current energy and oil crisis, given the growing demand in Bangladesh due to the expansion of the economy, Momen stated that Bangladesh needed brotherly support from Algeria to meet its energy needs.

He also expressed Bnagladesh's keen interest in buying LNG from Algeria.

The foreign minister and the Algerian finance minister exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Momen informed the long historical relations between both countries, which was pioneered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and expressed satisfaction at the state of excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Algeria, which is growing in various fields including political, economic, business, trade, and investment.

He also informed him about Bangladesh's earnest interest in joining Brics.

The Algerian minister reiterated the NAM Summit of 1973 and defined Brics as a fruit of NAM.

Both parties agreed that despite excellent relations there are still huge untapped prospects between the countries. Momen requested the Algerian minister to exhilarate the process of completing the Agreement on "Reciprocal bilateral promotion and protection of investment" and "Avoidance of double taxation".

He also informed Laaziz Faid about the socio-economic development and economic prospects.

Highlighting that Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals exports to more than 100 countries, Momen suggested that Algeria can import the best quality pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh at a reasonably low price.

Both countries may also start a joint venture on pharmaceuticals, the press release added.

Momen also proposed cooperation in the IT and ICT sectors, defence, construction sectors, edible oil, and agriculture.

During the meeting, Algerian Finance Minister Laaziz Faid said he would take up the issue with the concerned stakeholders.

He also underlined the need to engage more efforts to scale up bilateral collaboration beyond the traditional one.

Foreign Minister Momen invited him to Bangladesh. He stressed the need for expanding cooperation in the new and emerging areas through a time-bound and target-oriented roadmap and expediting pending agreements, MOUs, and new areas of collaboration.

The Algerian minister agreed to conclude those agreements as soon as possible.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Algeria and foreign ministry officials were also present during the meeting.