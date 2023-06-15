Bangladesh's economy has a dignified position now: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's economy has a dignified position now: PM

UNB
15 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:42 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh now holds an economically dignified position in the world as democracy and stability have been persisting in the country since 2009.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at an event on 'New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh' organised by the World Economic Forum at its office here.

Prime Minister's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Sheikh Hasina said that during the Awami League government, the country has achieved unprecedented success in various socio-economic indicators.

In this context, she said that during the Awami League government, the country has been promoted from LDC to a developing country while in 2015 it has been put in the lower middle income country group.

She also mentioned that the per capita income has increased to $2,824, which was $543 only in 2006, the poverty rate has decreased from about 41.5% to about 18.7% and the extreme poverty rate has decreased from 25.5% to 5.6%.

Sheikh Hasina said that after the killing of the father of the nation and his family members in 1975, the killers who illegally came to state power have not done anything for the development of the country's people.

Pointing out that the development of the country is not possible without democracy, the Prime Minister said that she returned to the country in 1981 and worked to restore the country's democracy through a long struggle.

Stating that her government has provided houses to 50 lakh homeless and landless people, Sheikh Hasina said that not a single person will remain homeless and landless in the country.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions have put pressure on the economy of Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, due to the increase in global food products and fuel prices.

However, Sheikh Hasina said that her government has been trying to overcome this pressure.

Pointing out that there is a need to have a vision to build the future of a nation, Sheikh Hasina said that before the 2008 elections, the Awami League announced the Vision 2021 and that vision has already been implemented.

She said that the government has announced Vision 2041 to make Bangladesh a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government has been working to implement that goal.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

9h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

13h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

3h | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1h | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

21m | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport