Bangladesh's economy still safe enough despite global recession: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the country's economy still remains vibrant and safe enough despite the entire world is going through an economic recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions.

"I can say that our economy is still vibrant and safe enough although the entire world is witnessing economic meltdown due to the Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions," she said.

The prime minister said her government is very much alert and active to overcome the global recession.

She said this while addressing a ceremony at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Air Force Academy here marking the President Parade (Winter)-2022.

The premier directed the newly-commissioned Bangladesh Air Force cadets to be responsive towards the country and its people while discharging their professional duties being imbued with patriotism, sincerity, and integrity.

She simultaneously asked the newly commissioned cadets to remain prepared all the time to enhance professional excellence with proper utilisation and practice of the training achieved from the air force academy.

The prime minister asked the fresher to put emphasis on training as it increases excellence.

"Our air force is working in the United Nations peacekeeping missions where they have to compete with many countries. So, it needs to put high importance on training. You should always remember that the training increases excellence," she added.

The prime minister greeted the newly commissioned air force personnel saying, "I want a successful and beautiful life for every cadet. We also desire to feel proud of our cadets."

Briefly describing various measures taken by her government to impart the air force members with proper and timely training, she said, "We have always given priority to training."

Sheikh Hasina thanked the air force personnel as they stood beside the distressed people during any disaster like a cyclone, flood, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The air force members always stand beside the people and serve them in every disaster like flood and cyclone. The most important thing is to achieve people's trust and confidence through discharging duties which is essential to win any war despite we don't want war rather want peace," she added.