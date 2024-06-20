Bangladesh's economic trajectory undeniably impressive: Charles Whiteley

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) Charles Whiteley speaks at DCAB Talk. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh's economic trajectory is undeniably impressive but ensuring this sustained growth demands a skilled and adaptable workforce, Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of Delegation of the European Union, said today (20 June).

"As we continue to support Bangladesh's economic transformation towards LDC graduation, the EU remains steadfast in our mutually beneficial partnership with the government of Bangladesh," he said in a video message shared by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Recognising this critical need, Ambassador Whiteley said the EU has been a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's journey to reform and strengthen its technical and vocational education training centre.

"For strategic investment, capacity building initiatives and policy support, we have collaborated closely with the Bangladesh government strengthening the country's national skill system," he said.

By investing in the potential of Bangladeshi youth, the EU envoy said they can unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity, paving the way for a brighter future for all.

"Together, let us continue to work hand in hand, towards a more skilled, resilient and prosperous Bangladesh," he said.

Ambassador Whiteley said the EU is pleased to note the substantive achievements in the field of skills development and TVET in Bangladesh over the past 15 years.

This success, he said, is a testament to the common vision and enduring partnership between the EU and the government of Bangladesh during this period.

"Our collaboration with the International Labour Organization has also played a pivotal role in realising these accomplishments," Ambassador Whiteley said.