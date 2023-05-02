Bangladesh's DSA law simpler than those in USA, UK, other European countries: PM tells Voice of America

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is looking into and examining digital security laws in the United States of America, United Kingdom, European countries and beyond to learn how they are applied in those countries – noting that Bangladesh's law is much simpler than others.

Speaking during an interview with the Voice of America's Bangla service, Hasina also stressed on the numerous issues which surface online, the UNB reported.

She said if someone was creating social unrest, jeopardising national security or imparting online training on militancy and making bombs then strict action must be taken accordingly.

"If someone, known as a journalist, tries to steal a file from a ministry, should that person be rewarded? If that happens in any civilised country, what action will be taken against that person?" the PM said.

"While the whole world was in total disarray due to Covid-19, and we were discussing buying vaccines, an official caught the file thief…. That person then became a hero and was rewarded," she said.

The PM said the law on digital security did not exist only in Bangladesh, but was present in the US and UK as well, the UNB report quoted the PM as saying.

"People in Bangladesh are using the internet and mobile phones more than ever. Out of 17 crore people, 12-13 crore have SIM cards," she said.

"There are so many issues… so many… teaching online how to make bombs, how to kill people… these need to be stopped. I think this should be given special attention internationally. Action needs to be taken against those who are involving children and teenagers online in such crimes," said the prime minister.

However, she said, the Bangladesh government is quite vigilant regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"In our country, there was a law earlier, when military dictators were in power, under which any journalist could be arrested without summons [court orders]. After I [Awami League government] took over, I stopped this.

"So, this is not a case of journalists being harassed. If anyone is involved in anti-social activities or militancy, generally action is taken against them," the PM told the Voice of America.