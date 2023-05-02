Bangladesh's DSA law simpler than those in USA, UK, other European countries: PM tells Voice of America

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's DSA law simpler than those in USA, UK, other European countries: PM tells Voice of America

“If someone, known as a journalist, tries to steal a file from a ministry, should that person be rewarded? If that happens in any civilised country, what action will be taken against that person?” the PM said.

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is looking into and examining digital security laws in the United States of America, United Kingdom, European countries and beyond to learn how they are applied in those countries – noting that Bangladesh's law is much simpler than others.

Speaking during an interview with the Voice of America's Bangla service, Hasina also stressed on the numerous issues which surface online, the UNB reported.

She said if someone was creating social unrest, jeopardising national security or imparting online training on militancy and making bombs then strict action must be taken accordingly.

"If someone, known as a journalist, tries to steal a file from a ministry, should that person be rewarded? If that happens in any civilised country, what action will be taken against that person?" the PM said.

"While the whole world was in total disarray due to Covid-19, and we were discussing buying vaccines, an official caught the file thief…. That person then became a hero and was rewarded," she said. 

The PM said the law on digital security did not exist only in Bangladesh, but was present in the US and UK as well, the UNB report quoted the PM as saying. 

"People in Bangladesh are using the internet and mobile phones more than ever. Out of 17 crore people, 12-13 crore have SIM cards," she said.

"There are so many issues… so many… teaching online how to make bombs, how to kill people… these need to be stopped. I think this should be given special attention internationally. Action needs to be taken against those who are involving children and teenagers online in such crimes," said the prime minister. 

However, she said, the Bangladesh government is quite vigilant regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA). 

"In our country, there was a law earlier, when military dictators were in power, under which any journalist could be arrested without summons [court orders]. After I [Awami League government] took over, I stopped this.

"So, this is not a case of journalists being harassed. If anyone is involved in anti-social activities or militancy, generally action is taken against them," the PM told the Voice of America.

Top News

DSA / Digital Security Act (DSA) / PM / Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Voice of America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

2h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada