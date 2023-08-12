Bangladesh's development in agriculture unprecedented, rare in the world: Dr Momen

Sylhet-1 MP and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaking at a dialogue with the civil society held at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday, 11 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Sylhet-1 MP and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh's agricultural production progress is unprecedented and rare in the world.

"We are now at the forefront of almost all areas of agriculture," he said at a dialogue with the civil society held at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday (11 August).

The foreign minister also said the country's communication system development is also remarkable. "It used to take three days to go from Dhaka to the districts of the north. Now you can go and come back in a day," he said.

Regarding the development of Sylhet, Momen said the development work of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet was supposed to be completed this year.

"But the work was stopped due to design mistakes. It will take another two years to complete. Construction of many roads is underway. The fund for Akhaura Sylhet Railway has been obtained, and the work will begin next year," he added.

Talking about waterlogging in Sylhet, Momen said projects worth Tk336 crore have been implemented. "Although there were floods in different areas of the country this year, there were none in Sylhet."

The minister urged the civil society representatives to create public awareness to accelerate the development of education and culture in Sylhet.