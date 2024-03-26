Bangladesh's counter-terrorism unit denies Indian law enforcers' claim of ISIS India chief hiding in country before arrest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:13 am

Bangladesh's counter-terrorism unit has denied the Indian law enforcers' claims of the recently arrested ISIS India Chief Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi hiding out in Bangladesh earlier.

"There is no such militant-friendly environment in Bangladesh," said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"The statement published by some Indian media that says they [the ISIS members] were arrested while crossing the Bangladeshi border or staying at a Bangladeshi hideout before getting arrested in Assam is untrue," he said. 

"They did not have a hideout or any earlier presence in Bangladesh," the CTTC chief added.

"If they [Indian law enforcers] have any substantial evidence supporting the ISIS Indian chief's presence in Bangladesh, they can share it with us, and we will investigate the matter. But we can clearly say that there was no such hideout in Bangladesh," he said.

Asaduzzaman said, "ISIS carried out several operations in countries like Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iran in the last few months.

"In Bangladesh, there was no presence of ISIS earlier. Even though the militant outfit has operated in some other parts of Asia, we are still safe," he added. 

Head of ISIS India, Haris Farooqi and one of his key associates, Rehan, were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district last Wednesday (20 March), reports Times of India.

Quoting Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the chief public relations officer of Assam police, several Indian media reported the militants were arrested after they "crossed over from Bangladesh."

