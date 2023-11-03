Bangladesh's constitution is one of most well-written ones in world: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the constitution of Bangladesh is one of the most well-written constitutions in the world.

The head of state stated this in a message on the eve of Bangladesh Constitution Day.

The Bangladesh Constitution Day will be observed tomorrow as the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on 4 November 1972, and came into effect on 16 December of the same year.

In the message, Shahabuddin recalled that on this day in 1972, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The constitution is the governing document of the constitutional institutions, including the executive department, parliament and judiciary of the state, he said, adding that it ensures the fundamental rights of the people and principles of conducting a state.

On the occasion of National Constitution Day, the president remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the utmost respect.

He urged everyone to come forward to materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation to build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty by following the principles of the constitution.

Within a year of victory (in the War of Liberation), Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave the country the constitution of Bangladesh, which is very rare in the history of the world, he added.

He said the bold leadership and single-minded efforts of Bangabandhu led to the creation of the constitution of Bangladesh within a short period of time after the independence of the country based on the discussions and opinions of the public representatives.

He hoped that by observing the National Constitution Day, the people of this country will be aware of their rights and duties enshrined in the constitution.

Shahabuddin also believed that the members of the executive, legislative and judicial departments of the state will properly follow the provisions of the Constitution in every aspect of their duties.