Bangladesh's per capita GDP to be $2,138.794 in 2021: IMF

Bangladesh

BSS
13 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 08:28 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's per capita GDP to be $2,138.794 in 2021: IMF

BSS
13 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 08:28 pm
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Bangladesh's per capita gross domestic product (GDP) will be US$2,138.794 in 2021 which is higher than the neighboring India, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The per capita GDP of India will be US$2,116.444 in 2021. 

The projection came from the World Economic Outlook 2021 of the IMF titled "Recovery During a Pandemic Health Concerns, Supply Disruptions and Price Pressures", released on Tuesday.

The Washington-based multilateral lender also projected that Bangladesh's economic growth will be 6.5 per cent in the current year. The IMF trimmed the projection for global growth to 5.9 per cent for this year in contrast to its previous estimation of 6.0 per cent. It, however, kept unchanged the global growth at 4.9 per cent for the next year.

 "The global recovery continues, but the momentum has weakened, hobbled by the pandemic," said the report.

Pandemic outbreaks in critical links of global supply chains have resulted in longer-than-expected supply disruptions and further feeding inflation in 
many countries, said the IMF.

"Overall, risks to economic prospects have increased and policy trade-offs have become more complex."

Partially offsetting those changes, projections for some commodity exporters have been upgraded on the back of rising commodity prices.

If higher inflation becomes entrenched, it could force central banks to respond aggressively and higher interest rates would slow the recovery, the IMF cautioned.

Top News

IMF / GDP / per capita / rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally