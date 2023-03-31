From war refugee camp to head of Trumbull college: The story of Bangladeshi-origin DS Fahmeed Hyder

From war refugee camp to head of Trumbull college: The story of Bangladeshi-origin DS Fahmeed Hyder

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

DS Fahmeed Hyder of Bangladeshi origin, who is a professor of biomedical engineering at Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science, has recently been appointed the next head of Trumbull College. 

He is also a professor of biomedical engineering at the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science and professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at the Yale School of Medicine, reads an article on YaleNews.

About his past life Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis said, "As his homeland of Bangladesh was fighting for independence, his family became refugees and remained in a war camp for three years. After independence, his family had to move abroad for safety. During this transition, he immersed himself in music and athletics; and it was a music scholarship that provided him access to a US college education.

"Professor Hyder's long journey to Yale has included periods of living as a refugee, seeing firsthand exposure to climate change, encountering religious disparities, and experiencing life as an immigrant during the 9/11 tragedy."

Shamim Siddiqui, a senior chemistry teacher at DPS STS school in Dhaka, told TBS, "Fahmeed and I go back almost 50 years. We did our A'Levels together and moved on to college in USA. He is a very humble and talented scientist. I will not be surprised if one day soon he gets the Noble Prize."

Hyder will begin a five-year term at Trumbull on 1 July.

He will succeed Margaret Clark, the John M Musser Professor of Psychology, who has been Trumbull's head for 10 years.

College heads serve as the chief administrative officer and presiding faculty member within the residential colleges, and help nurture the social, cultural, and educational life there, a role that has become a cherished Yale tradition.

A world-renowned scientist in the field of biomedical imaging, Hyder focuses his research on mapping the brain's physiology and chemistry with magnetic resonance advances to identify metabolic markers of degeneration and cancer.

Joining Hyder as Associate Head of Trumbull is Anita Sharif-Hyder, who currently serves as associate secretary for the University-Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct. Sharif-Hyder has an international background and is multilingual. Anita, who is Fahmeed's wife, is also of Bangladeshi origin.

Dean Lewis said, "Both Professor Fahmeed Hyder and Sharif-Hyder embrace hospitality and hope to bring their cultural traditions in service to the vibrant and diverse Trumbull community."

"They will be joined in the college by their daughter, Leila Hyder, an artist, thespian, and social justice advocate (currently a junior at Hopkins School in New Haven), and will have frequent visits to campus from their son, Arman Hyder (Hopkins '22/Purdue '26), a basketball enthusiast, world traveler, and foodie, to reignite the traditions of Trumbull such as Potty Court Frisbee and Rumble in Trumbull," he added.

