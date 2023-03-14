Bangladesh's air quality improves in 2022: Survey

Bangladesh's air quality improved in 2022 compared to the previous year, when it was tagged as the country with the worst air, finds an annual global survey by IQAir published Tuesday.

According to the report, the country's PM2.5 levels came down to 65.8 in 2022 from 76.9 in 2021, making it the fifth most polluted country in the world.

The report also said that Chad in central Africa replaced Bangladesh as the country with the most polluted air last year with a PM2.5 level of 89.7.

Iraq stood second in the list followed by Pakistan and Bahrain, while India ranked eight.

IQAir measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.

The IQAir index was prepared using data from more than 30,000 air quality monitors in more than 7,300 locations in 131 countries, territories and regions.