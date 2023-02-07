Bangladesh's air pollution situation shameful, admits Obaidul Quader 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's air pollution situation shameful, admits Obaidul Quader 

Mentioning that the situation is man-made, the minister urged the two mayors of the city to take prompt actions to address air pollution

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:12 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s air pollution situation shameful, admits Obaidul Quader 

Road Transportation and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday admitted that country's air pollution situation, particularly in Dhaka, is shameful. 

"Bangladesh is now a wonder of the world in terms of development, but the matter of shame is that the country's capital is suffering from worse and dangerous air pollution," he said attending the roadshow on safe roads of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority at the Matsay Bhaban intersection of the capital.

Mentioning that Dhaka's air quality is poorer than that of other cities across the globe and the situation is man-made, he, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, urged the two mayors of the city to take prompt actions to address air pollution. 

"Due to development activities, roads become full of dust and need watering on a regular basis. The city corporations are responsible to do that. They perform their duties in some areas. I will urge the two energetic mayors to ensure watering roads everywhere so that we can prevent air pollution."

Pointing out that the environment ministry also has responsibility in preventing pollution, Obaidul Quader said measures should be taken regarding the brick kilns on the outskirts of the city. 

Burning clay to make bricks is polluting our environment. The environment ministry should not complete its responsibility by just issuing certificates. Rather, it should do teamwork to prevent air pollution, he added. 

"Take a stand against pollution today," he urged all. Referring to Singapore, the minister said, "We should learn from the small country how it keeps its environment neat and clean." 

He also called for order on roads.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / air pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

2h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

12h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

12h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

11h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

11h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case