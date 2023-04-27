Bangladeshis in Sudan asked to contact embassy hotline for safe passage back home

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 10:17 am

Bangladeshis currently residing in war-torn Sudan and seeking safe passage back home have been asked to contact the embassy in Khartoum.

"Bangladeshi citizens staying in Sudan who wish to return to Bangladesh are being requested to contact the hotline number of the Bangladesh Embassy as soon as possible," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Facebook on Thursday (27 April).

Citizens have been asked to contact  Third Secretary Ekramul Hoque at  +234 909 755 1790 (WhatsApp) or Administrative Officer Md Jahangir Alam at +8801737125349 (WhatsApp) regarding the matter.

A violent fighting erupted between The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on 15 April which killed at least 512 people and wounded nearly 4,200.

Countries with people including diplomats, and aid workers in Sudan have rushed to evacuate their nationals by air, road or sea since the start of the civil war.

