Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine told to contact embassies in neighbouring countries

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine to contact the Bangladesh Embassies in Ukraine's neighbouring countries for necessary assistance.

Many Bangladeshis have been trying to seek shelter in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova trying to seek safe shelters, said a press release.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (25 February) said the Romanian government will make arrangements for their two-day stay and then arrange for their return to Bangladesh under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest.

The Bangladeshis in Ukraine have been requested to contact the following numbers of the Bangladesh Embassies for necessary assistance:

(1) For Slovakia and Hungary: Bangladesh Embassy in Austria, Vienna:

(i) Rahat Bin Zaman, Deputy Chief of Mission: +43 688 60344492

(ii) Jubayadul H Chowdhury, ACO:

+43 688 60603068

(2) For Romania and Moldova: Bangladesh Embassy in Romania, Bucharest: (i) +40 (742) 553 809

(ii) Mir Mehedi Hasan (tel & WhatsApp group)+40 (742) 553 809

(3) For Poland: Bangladesh Embassy in Poland, Warsaw:

(i) Md Masudur Rahman

+48 739 527 722

(ii)Md Mahbubur Rahman

+48 579 262 403

(iii) MST Farhana Yesmin

+48 690 282 561

(iv) Billal Hossain

+48 739 634 125

(v) Md Rabbani

+48 696 745 903