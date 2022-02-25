Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine told to contact embassies in neighbouring countries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine told to contact embassies in neighbouring countries

Many have been trying to seek shelter in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:27 pm
Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine told to contact embassies in neighbouring countries

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine to contact the Bangladesh Embassies in Ukraine's neighbouring countries for necessary assistance. 

Many Bangladeshis have been trying to seek shelter in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova trying to seek safe shelters, said a press release.

Go to Romania, Bangladesh tells its nationals in Ukraine

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (25 February) said the Romanian government will make arrangements for their two-day stay and then arrange for their return to Bangladesh under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest.

The Bangladeshis in Ukraine have been requested to contact the following numbers of the Bangladesh Embassies for necessary assistance:

(1) For Slovakia and Hungary: Bangladesh Embassy in Austria, Vienna:

(i) Rahat Bin Zaman, Deputy Chief of Mission: +43 688 60344492

(ii) Jubayadul H Chowdhury, ACO:

+43 688 60603068

(2) For Romania and Moldova: Bangladesh Embassy in Romania, Bucharest: (i) +40 (742) 553 809

(ii) Mir Mehedi Hasan (tel & WhatsApp group)+40 (742) 553 809

(3) For Poland: Bangladesh Embassy in Poland, Warsaw: 

(i) Md Masudur Rahman

+48 739 527 722

(ii)Md Mahbubur Rahman

+48 579 262 403

(iii) MST Farhana Yesmin

+48 690 282 561

(iv) Billal Hossain

+48 739 634 125

(v) Md Rabbani

+48 696 745 903

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused