Bangladeshis rank 5th in setting up second home in Malaysia

Bangladeshis rank the fifth in setting up a second home in Malaysia.

As of 31 January this year, as many as 3,604 Bangladeshis have set up their second home in Malaysia, Malaysian tourism, arts and culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently told the country's parliament, reports the Malay Mail.

In his written speech in parliament, Datuk Seri Tiong said that there were 56,066 active "second home" pass holders in Malaysia as of 31 January 2024. Among them there are participant passholders as well as dependent passholders.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on 11 March told the parliament that China held the highest number of active "Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H)" pass holders, at 24,765. They are followed by Australia (9,265), South Korea (4,940), Japan (4.733), Bangladesh (3,604) and the United Kingdom (2,234), said the Malay Mail report.

The report further said as for Taiwan, the United States, Singapore and India, each have over 1,000 active MM2H pass holders.

In December 2023, the ministry had revamped the MM2H programme by introducing a three-tiered system.

Tiong reportedly said under the new system, applicants will be classified into different groups based on their eligibility.

The three-tiered system looks to cater to diverse financial situations, whereby under the Platinum tier, participants must have a fixed deposit of RM5 million, the Gold tier RM2 million, and Silver RM500,000.