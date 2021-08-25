Bangladeshis jabbed with Sinopharm can now perform Umrah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:57 pm

Bangladeshis jabbed with Sinopharm can now perform Umrah

Bangladeshi citizens who received Sinopharm vaccines can now travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah as the country has approved both Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for coronavirus immunisation.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that people who had completed their vaccination program with Sinopharm and Sinovac are to be accepted in the country, provided they had received a booster shot of a vaccine that was approved in the country, reports Arab News.

With this, a total of six corona vaccines have been approved in the country. The others are Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biontech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Late last month, Saudi authorities announced that only foreign tourists who have received a full dose of the vaccine approved by the Saudi government will be able to enter the country from August 1.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced that the country would begin accepting applications for Umrah pilgrimage from foreign worshipers who have received the full dose of the approved vaccines.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAB) recently requested a diplomatic effort to enable Bangladeshis, who received the Sinopharm vaccine, to perform the Umrah pilgrimage this year.

They wanted the cooperation of the state minister of religion and the Saudi ambassador in this regard.

