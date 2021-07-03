Bangladeshis in India get 3 days per week to return home

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in India will be able to return home on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday every week, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has limited travel by land between the neighbouring countries in a bid to stem the tide of Covid-19 infections.

Confirming the matter, immigration Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Habib said the ministry concerned had sent a notice in this regard to the Benapole office on Saturday.

On 8 May, the home ministry had set the travel period for passengers between Bangladesh and India from 8am to 3pm. Besides, the ministry had imposed restrictions on traveling to India by land on April 23 because of the deteriorating Covid-19 crisis in the country.

