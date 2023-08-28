Bangladeshis attend Youth Camp on Sustainable Development in China

Bangladesh

Bangladeshis attend Youth Camp on Sustainable Development in China

The Northeast Asian Youth Camp on Sustainable Development - 2023 (Jiangxi Branch) was successfully held in China's Jiangxi province under the theme of "Innovation for a Shared Future".

Two Bangladeshi youth -- Belayet Hossain Masum and Moazzem Hossain -- had the opportunity to participate in this significant event at the invitation of the Jiangxi Provincial Foreign Affairs Office.

Starting from 21 August, the seven-day Youth Camp was jointly sponsored by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and South Korea's SK Group. It was also co-organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangxi Provincial People's Government and the Jiangxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Fan Yong, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Government. Xia Wenyong, Vice Governor of Jiangxi Provincial People's Government; Wu Dianwu, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation; and An Rongji, Deputy Consul General of the Korean Consulate General in Wuhan, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

With a focus on sustainable development goals, the event provided a platform for young people from various Asian countries to enhance their understanding, broaden their vision, and promote their self-development. It also aimed to encourage greater youth participation in the pursuit of the United Nations' Sustainable Development goals.

During the camp, participants engaged in learning activities by visiting Nanchang, Ji'an, and Yichun cities in Jiangxi Province. These visits included trips to ancient sites of China's Red Revolution, poverty alleviation and rural revitalization exhibition sites, scientific and technological innovation industrial parks, national geological parks, historical and cultural sites, and folk culture parks, among other places.

Bangladeshi participant Belayet Hossain Masum expressed, "This is my first time visiting China from Bangladesh. I am thankful to the Chinese government for providing me with this opportunity. I gained practical experience in the history of China's Red Revolution, the contribution of the Chinese Communist Party to the formation of New China, poverty alleviation and rural development, the strong driving force of Jiangxi's open economy, scientific and technological innovation, environmental development, traditional Chinese culture, and thousands of years of folk culture. This youth camp will create a platform for global youth to engage in sustainable development."

A total of 30 young representatives from 12 countries, including Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, participated in this camp.

