Bangladeshis among top 3 nationalities travelling to UAE

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 10:38 am

Photo: General view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Photo: General view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bangladesh is among the top three inbound markets for travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the  United Kingdom and India.

Tourists flying in from Pakistan, Germany and Saudi Arabia come next, reports The National News.

Besides, business travellers coming to its capital  Dubai are also predominantly from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan- closely followed by Saudi Arabia and the UK.

The UAE has been named the travel industry's most recovered country in 2022 according to travel technology company Travelport.

The Emirates has surpassed its pre-pandemic tourism numbers, recovering to 110% of its 2019 levels.

With more than 98.49% of the population fully vaccinated, travellers are also comfortable with the pandemic response of the country.

As expected, Dubai leads the way when it comes to where people in the UAE are travelling to.

Home to the world's tallest skyscraper, the only "seven-star" hotel and the newly opened Museum of the Future, the city is the second-most recovered spot in the Middle East and the fifth most recovered globally, according to Travelport.

It ranks behind long-standing popular tourist destinations in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico, and just behind Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

The city has had an even more impressive recovery, with tourist levels returning to 115% of its pre-pandemic figures.
 

