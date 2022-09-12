Bangladeshis among 11 killed in migrant boat capsizes in Tunisia

A Tunisian national coast guard helps migrants to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Photo: REUTERS

Eleven people, including Bangladeshis, have died in a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday.

It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday (10 September) night by Coast Guard and Navy units as part of a search operation for migrants who went missing in the wake of a shipwreck off Chebba, Mahdia, on 6 September.

The coastguard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region.

12 other still missing as nearly 37 had been on board.

The boat set off from El Awabed coast in Sfax region.

The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.

According to the EU border agency Frontex, there were 52,000 "irregular entries" via the central Mediterranean route between January and August this year, with the migrants mainly from Tunisia, Egypt, and Bangladesh, reports BBC.