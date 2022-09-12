Bangladeshis among 11 killed in migrant boat capsizes in Tunisia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 11:55 am

Related News

Bangladeshis among 11 killed in migrant boat capsizes in Tunisia

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 11:55 am
A Tunisian national coast guard helps migrants to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Photo: REUTERS
A Tunisian national coast guard helps migrants to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Photo: REUTERS

Eleven people, including Bangladeshis, have died in a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday.

It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday (10 September) night by Coast Guard and Navy units as part of a search operation for migrants who went missing in the wake of a shipwreck off Chebba, Mahdia, on 6 September.

The coastguard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region.

12 other still missing as nearly 37 had been on board.

The boat set off from El Awabed coast in Sfax region.

The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.

According to the EU border agency Frontex, there were 52,000 "irregular entries" via the central Mediterranean route between January and August this year, with the migrants mainly from Tunisia, Egypt, and Bangladesh, reports BBC.

Top News / World+Biz

migrants / boat / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

43m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

23m | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

1h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

14h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

14h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

14h | Videos
FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’