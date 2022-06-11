Bangladeshis allowed to travel all over Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

Bangladeshis allowed to travel all over Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:43 am
Photo:BSS/AFP
Photo:BSS/AFP

Bangladeshi pilgrims, like citizens of other nations, can now travel across the entire Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa.

Besides, the validity of the visa has been extended from one month to three months for the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan made the announcement while inaugurating the Saudi government's initiative Route to Makkah at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on 9 June, reports The MENAFN.

The State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, were also present at the airport on the occasion among other top Bangladeshi officials.

At the event, the Ambassador further said, pilgrims can apply for Umrah visa directly online and will receive it by a day.

"After Kuwait, Bangladesh is the second country which we are granting online applications from for Umrah visa. The visa will be issued in 24 hours and it will have a validity of three months. Also, the pilgrims will be allowed to travel to other destinations all over the Kingdom with the Umrah visa once they are performing Umrah," said Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan.

Under the Route to Makkah initiative, the immigration formalities from Saudi Arabia's end are being carried out at Dhaka Airport. Hence, no Bangladeshi pilgrim will have to wait after arriving in Jeddah. Also, their bags will be taken directly to their respective hotels.

"Before this Road to Makkah initiative, Bangladeshi pilgrims had to wait at Saudi Arabia's airport for up to 10-11 hours. Pilgrims will not have to suffer from that hassle anymore due to this initiative," said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

Md Faridul Haque Khan, State Minister for Religious Affairs, said, "This initiative is saving the pilgrims 9-10 hours at least. It has made the travel of our pilgrims to Saudi Arabia hassle free and convenient."

This year, Bangladesh and four other countries are getting to benefit from this Route to Makkah initiative.

King Salman launched the Makkah Route initiative in 2019 as part of Saudi Arabia's "Guests of God Service Programme" to help pilgrims do Hajj smoothly and comfortably.

The first batch of Hajj 2022 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrived in Jeddah on June 6 through a dedicated Makkah Route lounge at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Makkah Route includes issuing visas, ensuring the pilgrims' biological characteristics and compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in pilgrims' home countries. Five countries are in the initiative: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

Top News

Hajj / Saudi Arabia - Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

26m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions