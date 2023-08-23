Bangladeshis allowed 4-day transit visa to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:11 pm

Bangladeshis allowed 4-day transit visa to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah

Bangladeshis can now get a four-day transit visa to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj and Umrah, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan said today.

The minister made the disclosure after a meeting on Wednesday (23 August) with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who is currently visiting Bangladesh. 

Since 11 June, Bangladeshi pilgrims, like citizens of other nations, could travel across the entire Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa.

Bangladeshis allowed to travel all over Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa

Besides, Saudi authorities will allow those transiting through Saudi Arabia while travelling abroad to perform Hajj and Umrah. For this, the visa will be issued immediately at the airport without any cost.

However, this transit will only be available to passengers of Saudi Arabian owned airlines.

In the meeting, the State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan discussed issues relating to the improvement of Hajj management and reducing costs.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said they are working sincerely to increase the facilities for Bangladeshis. 

"We are thinking about how to perform Umrah easily, and how to provide more facilities to those going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah," he said.

Special facilities will be created especially for the women pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah, he said. 

