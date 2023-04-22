Bangladeshis advised not to travel to Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Bangladeshi citizens to refrain from travelling to Sudan until further notice.

In a press note issued on Saturday (22 April), the ministry said it is not safe to travel to Sudan for the time being.

"The recent armed conflict that erupted in Sudan has caused many casualties and disrupted the supply of food and daily necessities. Clashes are taking place in Khartoum city and various parts of the country, including Khartoum International Airport." reads the press release.

"Under the circumstances, it is not safe for our citizens to travel to Sudan at present," it added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh embassy in Sudan is providing necessary assistance to Bangladeshi nationals living there in this regard.