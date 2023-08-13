Bangladeshis account for second highest foreign tourist arrivals in India last year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 08:57 am

File Photo: The Economic Times
File Photo: The Economic Times

Bangladeshis made up more than 20% of the foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India in 2022 - second highest with the US at the top of the list, said the Indian Tourism Ministry citing statistics based on provisional data provided by the country's Bureau of Immigration.

A little over 61.19 lakh foreign tourists visited India in 2022, a growth of 305.4% over the same January-December period in 2021. Three countries – the US, Bangladesh and the UK – constituted over 50% of FTAs in India in 2022, reports News 18.

Among them, a total of 13,73,817 tourists, accounting for 22.19% of the FTAs, originated from the US. Bangladesh followed closely with 12,55,960 visitors, representing 20.29% of the FTAs. The UK contributed 6,17,768 tourists, constituting 9.98% of the total arrivals.

Australia and Canada secured the fourth and fifth positions, contributing 5.96% and 4.48%, respectively to the FTAs. Sri Lanka, Nepal, Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia ranked from sixth to 10th.

In 2021, the US reclaimed its position as the leading source of foreign tourists to India, marking a return to the top spot after five years during which Bangladesh topped the charts. However, data for the first six months of the current calendar year shows Bangladesh once again surpassing the US to reclaim the top spot. Between January and June this year, India's neighbour holds a 23.5% share, followed by the US (18.1%) and the UK (9.2%).

Experts attribute Bangladesh's ascendancy in India's tourism to the lack of consulates for several European nations. Consequently, Bangladeshis are compelled to journey to India for visa processing.

Additionally, a significant number of Bangladeshis seek medical treatment in India, further adding up to their travel numbers.

Among the preferred entry routes for foreign tourist arrivals into India, Delhi Airport held the top position with a 31.21% share. Mumbai airport came in second with a 14.70% share, followed by the land border check post at Haridaspur in West Bengal at number three with a 9.47% share. Located around 200km northeast of Kolkata, this is the main point through which Bangladeshi citizens cross over to the Indian side.

Chennai and Bangalore airports held the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with a share of 9.24% and 6.36% of FTAs.

