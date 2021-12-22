BangladeshiMatrimony begins full-scale operations in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BangladeshiMatrimony.com, the no 1 matrimony service for Bangladeshis, today announced the launch of an office in Dhaka to serve its growing base of lakhs of singles looking for a life partner. 

Having helped thousands of Bangladeshis successfully find their perfect match, the globally renowned matrimony platform is now expanding its operations to offer a wider reach and better customer service.

BangladeshiMatrimony is part of Matrimony.com, a leading online matrimony player in the world, with millions of active users worldwide looking for a life partner.

BangladeshiMatrimony connects singles in major cities like Dhaka, Chittagong, Comilla, Noakhali, Feni, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal, Sylhet and Mymensingh, as well as non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) living overseas.  

Shahrukhur Rahman Khan, Country Manager, BangladeshiMatrimony said, "More than 1000 brides and grooms are registering every day through our app and website, and we have helped thousands of Bangladeshis successfully find a life partner. With our customer sales and service support from our office in Dhaka, we are aiming to serve the customers better in Bangladesh."

To help users find the best match for themselves, BangladeshiMatrimony has thousands of profiles which can be filtered according to education, location, age, religious sect, and more.

Interested users can reach out to potential matches by sending requests and likes, as well as directly calling and messaging them. Users can also access in-depth information about potential matches such as religious beliefs, education, profession, lifestyle, hobbies, partner preferences, etc.

To ensure the safety of users, all profiles are mobile-verified and manually screened to identify non-serious users.

Anyone can download the app from app store or register on their website.

For any queries one can call their helpline 09610002022.

