Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF in Indian territory

India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Bangladeshi youth in their territory along the Hili land port in Dinajpur on Friday (17 February) night, locals on the Bangladesh side said.

The deceased -- Shahabul Hossain Babu, 24 -- was the son of Abul Hossain of Dharanda village under Hakimpur upazila.

Md Rafiqul Islam, a ward councillor of Hakimpur municipality, said Babu accompanied by others crossed into the Indian territory along the Hili border on Friday night.

"I heard two gunshots from the Indian side and subsequently came to know that Babu was shot dead by the BSF," he said.

Lt Col Md Rafiqul lslam, a commandant at the BGB-20 battalion, confirmed the incident saying that the body is yet to be handed over to them from the BSF side.

A flag meeting on this will be held soon, he added.