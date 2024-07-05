Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF along Thakurgaon border: Police

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi youth was gunned down allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Baliadangi border in Thakurgaon early Friday, said police.

Deceased Raju Islam was the son of Habib Ali of Gariali village under Boro Palashbari union of the upazila.

Baliadangi police station's Officer-in-Charge Firoz Kabir confirmed the matter saying that Raju allegedly intruded into India's territory through Nagarbhita border reportedly to smuggle cattle early this morning.

Spotting him, the BSF opened fire targeting him in the Tingaon area, , he said, adding that impact left him killed on the spot.

Lt Col Md Tanjir Ahmed, commandant of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-50 Battalion in Thakurgaon, said they learned about the killing and called for a flag meeting with local BSF commanders.

The factories will be known after the flag meeting, the BGB official added.