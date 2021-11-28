Bangladeshi workers at Rooppur power plant get Sputnik vaccine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 06:55 pm

Bangladeshi workers at Rooppur nuclear power plant who are employed by the Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division's subsidiary construction organisations get Russia made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines.

Atomstroyexport, the main contractor of the Rooppur project, from its own fund purchased 3,500 doses of Sputnik vaccine and delivered to Bangladesh. 

The vaccine was administered by Bangladeshi doctors, read a press release. 

Earlier, 1,700 local specialists received Sputnik vaccines. 

Atomstroyexport is negotiating with the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh for allocation of 10,000 vaccine doses and set-up of an additional vaccination station in the proximity of the NPP construction site, which will allow reaching the herd immunity level of at least 80% among the employees of the project in near future.

Simultaneously, the booster doses are being administered to the employees from Russia and the CIS countries, working at the Rooppur NPP construction site. For this purpose, another 740 Sputnik V doses have been delivered to the construction site, and a group of FMBA doctors have arrived in Bangladesh. 

According to Alexey Deriy, ASE vice-president and director of the Rooppur NPP construction Project, these measures are necessary to save the lives of employees and maintain the uninterrupted operation of the construction site. 

Alexey Deriy, "The Rooppur NPP construction site has become one of the first Rosatom international projects, where the vaccination campaign was launched more than six months ago.

"Now we are among the leaders to administer the booster vaccination and offer an opportunity of taking the vaccine to our Bangladeshi colleagues who account for over 75% of all construction workers, since we are aware of all the occupational and social responsibility that we have taken on."

He went on saying that it is important for them to meet their commitments, and the vaccination is one of the guarantees of the project timely implementation. 

Sputnik vaccine / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

