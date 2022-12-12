Bangladeshi visitors with Romanian visa disappear from airport: Envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:33 pm

Romanian Ambassador Ms Daniela Sezonov Tane has complained that most of the Bangladeshi visitors with Romanian visas disappear from the airport to move to other European countries.

"The Romanian government suffers financial losses for paying the agencies," she said during a call on meeting on Monday with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin at his office.

The ambassador urged for manpower export from Bangladesh to Romania.

In response, Jashim Uddin said that the FBCCI is looking forward to tapping the opportunities to increase export of manpower, readymade garments, textile, leather, plastic, and pharmaceutical products to Romania.

"There are opportunities to send more skilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania if job opportunities with good salaries are ensured. The concerned ministries would assist in this regard," said Jashim Uddin.

Mentioning that Bangladeshi IT sector has enormous potential, the FBCCI president said that about seven lakh people are involved in freelancing. If Bangladeshi freelancers are provided more work orders, this sector will boost up. The employer companies will also be benefitted.

Ambassador Daniela said that Romania had progressed a lot in the fields of chemical products, machinery, energy, clean energy, solar power production etc. The country will conduct gas exploration in the sea by 2026.

She called upon the Bangladeshi business representatives to visit Romania to strengthen the business relations between the two countries.

Mentioning the Bangladeshi companies with international standards, Jashim Uddin urged the envoy to work for strengthening B2B engagements between Romania and Bangladesh.

