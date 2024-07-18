Bangladeshi students in US express solidarity with quota protesters

Bangladeshi students studying at different universities in the United States have expressed their solidarity with the quota reform protesters of Bangladesh. They have also denounced attacks on the quota protesters led by law enforcement agencies and the student wing of the ruling party.

In a statement, Bangladeshi Students's Association (BSA) at The University of Texas at Austin said, "We stand in solidarity with the students in Bangladesh who are peacefully protesting for quota reform in government job recruitment. We support their call for a more equitable and merit-based system."

Bangladeshi Students Association at The University of Utah said, "We express our solidarity with the student community of Bangladesh, advocating for the quota reform system. We strongly support their demands for a fair and equitable system that ensures equal and justified opportunities for all individuals, irrespective of their backgrounds."

Expressing concern about the violent attacks on quota reformers by the law enforcement agencies and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Association of Bangladeshi students at University of Virginia urged the authorities to ensure the safety of the students, saying, "The government should hold those responsible for the violence accountable, and engage in meaningful dialogue to address the students' legitimate concerns."

Bangladeshi students studying at least eight US universities, including Aubern University, Texas Tech University, Texas A&M University, University of Illinois at Chicago and University of Delaware stood in support of the quota reform protesters and criticized the government's high-handed approach to them.