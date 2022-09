Bangladeshi students to return to China on chartered flights from 26 Sep

Bangladeshi students, who returned home after the outbreak of Covid 19 in China, will return to their universities in China on six chartered flights from 26 September.

The decision came following a meeting between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dhaka on 7 August, reads a foreign ministry press release issued Sunday (11 September).

The students are expected to return by chartered flights from Dhaka to Kunming on 26 September, 10 October and 24 October and from Dhaka to Guangzhou on 28 September, 12 October and 26 October.

Around 1,500 students are expected to return by the chartered flights, according to the foreign ministry.

It said more chartered flights would be arranged if needed.