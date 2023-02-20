Bangladeshi students killed in Toronto identified

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Canada has identified the three Bangladeshi students who were killed in a road accident in Toronto on 14 February.

The accident -- which took place on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West in Ontario's Toronto -- also left another critically injured.

All four, ages ranging from 17 to 21, were living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh.

The three deceased students were identified as Arian Alam Dipto, Shahriar Mahir Khan and Angela Baroi, says Consul General Lutfor Rahman, reads The Canadian Press.

Rahman says the 21-year-old driver, Nibir Kumar, is the son of popular Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit and remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

Rizwan Ibn Ahmed, who identified himself as a friend of Dipto, said he loved food, video games and hanging out with his close friends and family. Dipto had "a very friendly personality, cheering and joyful," and dreamed of studying outside Bangladesh, he said.

Ayeman Rashid, who identified himself on Facebook as a close friend of Khan, said he was "a very humble guy with manners for everyone."

Khan's family previously told CBC Toronto he moved to Toronto from Bangladesh last month. The 17-year-old was a George Brown College Student.

Baroi, a second-year business student at York University, her aunt Mila Dhaki told CBC Toronto last week that Baroi came to Canada in 2020.

Her goal was to be an accountant to take over her family's garment business back home in Bangladesh.\

She was in the front passenger seat and was pulled from the burning wreck alive before she died in hospital.

The body of one of the three Bangladesh students, who died in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night, is scheduled to reach Dhaka from Canada on 24 February.

The families have also been informed and assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto can be contacted even after office hours and during the weekend, if necessary.

The families of the deceased have been reassured that the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto would issue necessary documents as soon as death certificates and other necessary papers are received from the hospital and the funeral homes.