Bangladeshi students in British International Education Association (BIEA) 2023 Youth STEM competition

Team Viridian, a group of Bangladeshi high school students, won the Outstanding Achievement award in the British International Education Association (BIEA) 2023 Youth STEM competition.

The team comprising Bangladeshi high school students are invited to join in the competition's international showcase in October, with an opportunity to visit the Houses of Parliament in London, UK on 18 October, reads a press release.

Youth Stem is organised in London, UK, aiming to provide young brains with the opportunity to employ their innovative thinking to address global environmental issues.

The team members of Viridian are: Samiha Sultana Jahin of Halishahar Cantonment Public College and Sabiha Ulfat,an A-level candidate , are from Chattogram, Anika Akram Orpi from Gurudayal Govt. College Kishoreganj, Subruka Mahabub Arpi from Narayanganj Govt. Mohila College and Musfiquzzamam Mahim from Dhaka Residential Model College. The team got mentorship from Professor Dr. Mohammad Muslem Uddin, ex Chairman of oceanography dept, University of Chittagong.

"Developing solutions for sustainable cities"- using the year 2023 as a theme, the team aimed to create an infrastructure-based tree plantation sponsored by CSR for a greener Lagos.

Their suggested platform, 'Eco-connect,' encourages active community participation in order to improve carbon sequestration potential.

The team's goal is to generate a long-term impact at a low cost by utilising CSR and assuring corporate backing.