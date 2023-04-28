Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

A Bangladeshi student has been found dead at his rented home in Montreal, Canada.

Local police retrieved the body of Yeasin Mohammad Khan Fahim from his apartment in Montreal's Downtown on Wednesday, his maternal uncle Sayed Mostak Ahmed told UNB on Friday.

Hailing from Habiganj District of Bangladesh, Fahim was living in Montreal for three years as he went there for higher studies.

Mostak said Fahim's mother last talked to her son on Sunday evening Bangladesh time.

"My sister had been trying to reach Fahim over the phone since Monday morning. She phoned him repeatedly and sent her text messages. But there was no reply from the other side. Later, his phone was found switched off," he said.

Mostak, also a special correspondent of the Daily News Mail, said they later contacted Ariful Islam, one of the friends of Fahim in Montreal, and requested him to go to Fahim's apartment.

When Ariful found Fahim's apartment locked from the inside, he informed the local police who recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital.

The reason behind the death will be known after the autopsy.

Mostak said the relatives and local Bangladeshi community members have started a process to send Fahim's body to Bangladesh and it is expected to reach home next week.