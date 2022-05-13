Bangladeshi student dies after being ‘pushed’ on NY subway tracks

A student of New York Hunter College of Bangladeshi descent has died after allegedly being pushed in front of a subway train by miscreants.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Wednesday.

Bangladeshi community leaders have met with the New York police at Brooklyn regarding the incident, but no further details could be obtained yet.

The slain college student was the daughter of the sister-in-law of Dr Enamul Haque, president of the Greater Cumilla Association in New York.

She lived in Brooklyn, New York, with her parents who are from Cumilla.