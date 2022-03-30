Bangladeshi shot dead by terrorists in South Africa

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:47 pm

Representational image.
A young man from Noakhali was shot dead by unidentified terrorists at his business establishment in the Newlands area in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher Masood Rabbani Faisal, 29, son of Ziaul Haque of Kulshree village under Noakhali's Chatkhil upazila.

The incident took place at his own business establishment in the Newlands area around 9:30pm local time on Tuesday.

Rabbani Faisal was the eldest of two brothers and two sisters. He is the father of one daughter.

According to the family of the deceased, Abu Taher Masood Rabbani Faisal went to South Africa in 2015 to earn a livelihood. He later started his own business in the Newlands area of Johannesburg.

Faisal's brother-in-law, who was doing business in the same area, is currently in Bangladesh.

Faisal last came to Bangladesh in June 2021 and returned to Africa in December.

The deceased's uncle Md Mahfuz said that on Wednesday morning, they were informed through a phone call that Faisal's dead body was found lying in his own business establishment.

Based on the phone call, he said that Faisal closed his business at night like every day and fell asleep inside. At around 9:30pm Bangladesh time, the people in the area heard the sound of 5-6 rounds of bullets from his establishment.

Later, they found Faisal lying stained with blood inside the establishment. They rescued Faisal and took him to the local Netcare Garden City Hospital in Mayfair, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

He further said if everything goes accordingly, the body of Rabbani Faisal will be brought to Bangladesh on 2 April. He will later be buried in the family cemetery.

