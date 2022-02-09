Bangladeshi shot dead by gunmen in New York

A man of Bangladeshi origin has been shot dead outside his home in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, New York, around 12am Wednesday.

The deceased Modassar Khandaker was getting out of his white Honda CRV, in front of his house in the 200 block of Forbell Street, near the corner of Glenmore Avenue, when someone approached him and shot him in the head.

Khandaker, 36, was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, reports abc7NY.

The gunman fled from the scene without taking anything. Now the neighbours are on alert.

"It happened right next to my house!" said Mohammed Uddin. "I'm two houses away from him!"

Even more concerning for Mohammed is the safety of his two young children, whom he walks to school.

This Bangladeshi neighborhood is in fact full of children, with a mosque and school right at the corner of Forbell Street and Glenmore Avenue.

It's also where neighbours say Khandaker prayed with his wife and young son.

"It's sad. It's very sad," said Uddin. "The guy, we know him very well. No issues with anybody, go to work, come back. Now all of a sudden, he's dead. It's very sad for the community."

Crime scene investigators collected evidence all morning but did not reveal a potential motive yet.

"We're on the border between Brooklyn and Queens, and lots of our businesses get robbed every week," said community activist Khairul Islam Kukon.

"This area in the last couple of weeks, I heard couple of gunshots," said Mohammed Kawsar. "So this is a regular issue in this area, so yeah. I'm very concerned about that."