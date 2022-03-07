Bangladeshi shot dead ‘by BSF’ along Kushtia border

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bilgathua border in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Liton Biswas, son of Akbar Biswash of Bilgathua Mathpara village in the upazila.

Local people said a group of people including Liton was returning to the village from India through the border at night.

At one stage, BSF troops of Meghna camp of Hoglabaria in Nadia district opened fire on them, leaving Liton dead.

Others managed to enter the country safely.

However, Zabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said the body was kept at Hoglabaria police station and the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet.