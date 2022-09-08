Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Dinajpur border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead and another injured allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members early on Wednesday near the border in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur.

The deceased was identified as Minar, 19, son of Jahangir Hossain of Askorpurup union and the injured was identified as Sagar, 20.

This incident took place along the Dainur border in the upazila on Wednesday, confirmed Dinajpur Kotwali police station, OC Tanvirul Islam, to The Business Standard.

He said, "BSF opened fire claiming that there was a drug deal ongoing near the border.

"One person has been killed in the incident. Body of the deceased and the injured Bangladeshi are currently in BSF's custody."

"Besides, another man, Latiful Islam, 28, of Askorpurup union's Khanpur area, has gone missing since the shootout," the OC added.

Contacted, Dainur Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) BOP Naik Subedar Akhtar Hossain, "We (BGB and BSF) have exchanged letters.

"A flag meeting will be held soon to bring back the dead body."

