Bangladeshi shot dead allegedly by Indian Border Security Force in Kurigram

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi national was shot dead allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Behularchar border in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, hailing from Shoulmari area.

According to locals, Manik, along with 15-20 people, went to the 1062-2 S pillar of the bordering area at 12:30 am on Saturday.

The BSF members from Kuchnimara camp allegedly opened fire, leaving Manik dead on the spot.

However, locals managed to retrieve his body from the spot.

Rup Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Roumari Police Station, said police recovered Manik's body and took it to the local police station.

Commanding officer of BGB-35 Lieutenant Colonel Mashruki said they heard about the incident but he could not confirm it.