Bangladeshi ship with 29 crew members stranded at Ukrainian port

A Bangladesh-Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship with 29 crew members remained stranded at a port in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.

The crew members, all of whom are Bangladeshis, are safe, said BSC Managing Director Sumon Mahmud Sabbir confirming the news to The Business Standard on Sunday (27 February).

According to Marine Traffic, the Bangladeshi flag-carrying bulk carrier "Banglar Samriddhi" arrived at the Ukrainian port of Alvia from the Turkish port of Eregli on 21 February.

The ship sailed from the Indian port of Mumbai on 26 January and reached the Turkish port of Eregli on 14 February via the Suez Canal.

Omar Farooq Tuhin, a sailor on the ship, said all operations at the port of Olivia have ceased since the war began. They do not have the opportunity to go anywhere with the ship due to the activities of the Russian army in the sea.

He further said that at present the war is not going on in the area of the sea where the ship is located. But they are listening to the sound of explosions from afar.

The ship has food for 13-14 days, he added.

Omar Farooq called upon the Government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Shipping Corporation to take necessary steps for the speedy rescue of the Bangladeshi sailors.

Sumon Mahmud said the BSC has been in toutch with the stranded crew.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was contacted but did not comment.