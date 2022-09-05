Bangladeshi Seema Hamid gets Durga Samman Award

Bangladeshi social activist Seema Hamid has been conferred with prestigious "Durga Samman" award from Arijit Foundation in Kolkata.

The visionary entrepreneur and social worker received the award at a ceremony of "Durga Samman 2022 Award" at a Kolkata hotel on Sunday.

The gamut of Seema's social services and entrepreneurship was highlighted at the beginning of the programme.

Sixteen other women who received the same acclamation were - Rajlaxmi Sam, Sarbani Das Roy, Ranjit Sinha, Luna Chatterjee, Runa Banerjee, Ranjana Vanja, Neelanjana Chatterjee, Suranjana Dasgupta, Nidhi Poddar, Dr Doli Gupta, Suparna Mukherjee, Minu Chad, Puja Dhenki, Madhushatta Chowdhury, and Arjani Banerjee.

This award will strengthen the tie of Bangladesh and India, said speakers.

The event's theme song, written by Sonia Snigdha and composed by Nirjhar Chowdhury, was jointly made by Bithi Pandey and Nirjhar Chowdhury. Shahriar Rafat arranged the music for the song recorded in Bangladeshi studio Gaan.