Bangladeshi schoolboy shot dead by BSF along Dinajpur border

A Bangladeshi schoolboy was shot dead and another injured, allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday night near the border in Dinajpur.

Another person, Emdadul, 28, is missing since the shootout that took place near Pillar No. 315 of the Dainur border in the upazila.

The deceased, Minhajul Islam alias Minar Babu, 16, was a class-IX student of Khanpur High School, and son of Jahangir Hossain of Askorpurup union in Sadar upazila.

"BSF claimed they opened fire along the border at around 11pm on a drug deal," Dinajpur Kotwali police station, OC Tanvirul Islam, told The Business Standard (TBS).

"One person has been killed in this BSF firing. The body of the deceased and the injured Bangladeshi, Sagar, 19, are currently in BSF's custody," he also said.

"According to locals, all of them are dried fish traders," the OC added.

Mizanur Rahman, elder brother of the deceased, said "Alongside studying at school, Minar Babu was a part-time construction worker (painter). After finishing at work he returned home at night, but went out again after getting someone's call."

BSF members took the dead body to Gangarampur police station on Thursday afternoon.

"BGB and BSF have exchanged letters. A flag meeting will be held soon to bring back the dead body and the injured," the police official said, quoting Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Dinajpur-29 BGB commander cannot be reached over the phone to learn details about the incident.