Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
02 March, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 11:47 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

Abu Azad
02 March, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 11:47 pm
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship &#039;Banglar Samriddhi&#039; at Ukraine port

A Bangladeshi sailor has been killed after Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's ship Banglar Samriddhi, which is stranded at the Olvia seaport due to war, came under missile attack in Ukraine.

"The deceased is Hadisur Rahman, third engineer of the ship," fellow sailor Salman Sami told The Business Standard on Wednesday night (BDST). 

Third engineer Hadisur Rahman
Third engineer Hadisur Rahman

"The ship caught fire during the attack around 9:25pm.  We were able to put out the fire immediately. Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack. Everyone else is okay," he said.

Despite several attempts made by TBS reporter, BSC Executive Director (Commerce) Pijush Dutta could not be reached over the phone for comments on the incident.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been firing missiles at each other over Buh River. Sami could not confirm whose missile hit the ship.

Bangladeshi ship with 29 sailors stranded in Ukraine seaport
Banglar Samriddhi – with 29 sailors onboard has been stranded in the Olvia port of Ukraine since Russia invaded the Eastern European country.

 

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Bangladeshi ship in Ukraine / Russia Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

12h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

12h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

4h | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

6h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

8h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar