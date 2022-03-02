Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

A Bangladeshi sailor has been killed after Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's ship Banglar Samriddhi, which is stranded at the Olvia seaport due to war, came under missile attack in Ukraine.

"The deceased is Hadisur Rahman, third engineer of the ship," fellow sailor Salman Sami told The Business Standard on Wednesday night (BDST).

Third engineer Hadisur Rahman

"The ship caught fire during the attack around 9:25pm. We were able to put out the fire immediately. Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack. Everyone else is okay," he said.

Despite several attempts made by TBS reporter, BSC Executive Director (Commerce) Pijush Dutta could not be reached over the phone for comments on the incident.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been firing missiles at each other over Buh River. Sami could not confirm whose missile hit the ship.

Banglar Samriddhi – with 29 sailors onboard has been stranded in the Olvia port of Ukraine since Russia invaded the Eastern European country.