Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company signs deal at China conference

Bangladesh Radiant Pharmaceutical Company Limited signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China's Yihui Enterprise Management (Yunnan) Company Limited, Hiways (Kunming) Law Firm, Bank of China Economic and Technological Development Zone Sub-branch.

The deal was signed at the 10th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum on Health Silk Road held in China via video conference on Wednesday afternoon.

On behalf of Bangladesh Radiant Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Milad Khan signed the contract online.

The conference was jointly hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and Yunnan Provincial People's Government.  Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship organized the event in association with Foreign Countries and Kunming Municipal People's Government.

Guests from Bangladesh participated in the panel discussions are Nasir Uddin, life member of Bangladesh-China People's Friendship Association (BCPFA) and director of Appalachian Sleep Disorder Center; Milad Khan, representative of Bangladesh Radiant Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Saiful Islam, manager (Admin & Accounts) of Medinova Medical Services Limited; Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, doctoral fellow of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics.

Ambassador Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC); Cui Maohu, vice governor of the People's Government of Yunnan Province, Dr Palitha Kohona, ambassador of Sri Lanka to China gave a speech in the opening session. 

Li Xikui, vice president of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, gave the concluding speech.

Diplomates, scholars, experts, professionals, foreign journalists, and international students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India participated in the conference. 

Besides, government officials from Yunnan Provincial People's Government and staff from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries also participated in the conference.    
 

china / Radiant Pharmaceutical Company

