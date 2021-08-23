Bangladeshi peacekeepers providing public safety in Kongo

The Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) are working to ensure public safety in Kongo.

Bangladesh Army's Rapid Deployment Battalion (BANRDB)-4, deployed in the northern sector of MONUSCO has been conducting regular security operations against armed rebel forces since 7 August, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media statement.

According to the ISPR statement, rebel forces have been infiltrating the Irumu territory in Ituri province of the African country for the past few weeks.

In this situation, the Ituri governor requested the force commander and the northern sector commander for convoy escort to ensure public safety.

Following the request, the BANRDB-4 of the northern sector began operating convoy escorts on all Luna bound vehicles from Komanda and Mambalenga bound vehicles from Komanda.

The Force Intervention Brigade continued providing security on the connecting roads at the same time.

The peacekeepers from Bangladesh have been continuing the vehicle escort operation with hundreds of civilian vehicles every day from Komanda to Luna, despite the fear of ambush from armed rebels in adverse conditions of the remote areas.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers have largely been appreciated for this selfless act in both military and civilian arenas, the statement added.