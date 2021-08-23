Bangladeshi peacekeepers providing public safety in Kongo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:58 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi peacekeepers providing public safety in Kongo

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:58 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) are working to ensure public safety in Kongo.

Bangladesh Army's Rapid Deployment Battalion (BANRDB)-4, deployed in the northern sector of MONUSCO has been conducting regular security operations against armed rebel forces since 7 August, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media statement.

According to the ISPR statement, rebel forces have been infiltrating the Irumu territory in Ituri province of the African country for the past few weeks.

In this situation, the Ituri governor requested the force commander and the northern sector commander for convoy escort to ensure public safety.

Following the request, the BANRDB-4 of the northern sector began operating convoy escorts on all Luna bound vehicles from Komanda and Mambalenga bound vehicles from Komanda.

The Force Intervention Brigade continued providing security on the connecting roads at the same time.

The peacekeepers from Bangladesh have been continuing the vehicle escort operation with hundreds of civilian vehicles every day from Komanda to Luna, despite the fear of ambush from armed rebels in adverse conditions of the remote areas.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers have largely been appreciated for this selfless act in both military and civilian arenas, the statement added.

Top News

Bangladeshi peacekeepers / Kongo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

49m | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 