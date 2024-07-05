UK election: Tulip Siddiq reelected as MP for third time

Bangladesh

UK election: Tulip Siddiq reelected as MP for third time

Centre-left Labour was on course to capture 410 of the 650 seats in parliament

Tulip Siddiq following Keir Starmer&#039;s win in London on 5 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Tulip Siddiq following Keir Starmer's win in London on 5 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been relected as an MP in Hampstead and Highgate, UK. 

She was the labour candidate for the constituency and bagged 23,432 votes (48.3%). Meanwhile her closest opponent Conservative candidate Don Williams won 8,462 votes, according to election data gathered from the BBC.

She was first elected to Britain's House of Commons in May 2015 from London's Hampstead and Kilburn, and drew global attention with her maiden speech in parliament.

UK elections: Keir Starmer set to be new PM, Rishi Sunak dethroned

Again in 2019, she became the MP for Hampstead and Kilburn. She also earned a spot among the most influential politicians of London on The Progress 1000 list of the Evening Standard in the same year.

Since then she has played important roles in the UK government including Shadow Minister for Children & Early Years, and Shadow Economic secretary. 

