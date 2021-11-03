Bangladeshi-origin Soma Syed to become Queens County civil court judge

Bangladeshi-American Soma Syed is set to become a civil court judge in Queens County, New York City.

Syed is the immediate past president of the Queens County Women's Bar Association, and chairperson of the New York State Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service.

The newly-elected judge confirmed the matter through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"Tonight, Queens made a history by electing the first Bangladeshi American Judge in Queens and NYS. Our commitment to diversity, & fair & impartial justice must continue. Thank you Queens!!!" read the tweet.

"This result is a big inspiration for all Bangladeshis. I will continue doing my voluntary work to support the community," Soma Syed said during an interview with TBN 24.

On 21 July, Cassandra Johnson and Soma Syed were selected as Queens' Democratic judicial candidates to be on the general election ballot in 2 November, after holding onto leads established early in the count.

In the general election, Johnson faced Daniel Kogan, and Syed was on the ballot against Republican William Shanahan.

Syed has worked as an attorney for over 17 years, volunteering hundreds of hours to help Queens residents with housing, immigration, unemployment, and other issues. She is the chairperson of the NYSBA Lawyer Referral and Information Service and the immediate past president of the Queens County Women's Bar Association.

She moved to New York City from Bangladesh when she was 12 years old, dreaming of one day being an attorney. Syed attended IS 238, Jamaica High School, and City College of New York before getting her JD from Albany Law School.